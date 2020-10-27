Ghana: NBSSI Educates Entrepreneurs On Digitisation of Businesses

Koforidua — The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) have organised a round table discussion and training in Koforidua to discuss pertinent issues facing women entrepreneurs and educate them on how to build and improve their businesses.

The training also meant to educate them on how to digitise their businesses and access funding, brought together about 60 women entrepreneurs from around the Eastern Region.

At the opening ceremony of the workshop, the Executive Director of NBSSI, Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh said even though a high number of women entrepreneurs constitute Micro Small and Meduim Enterprises (MSMEs), they always had a challenge of digitising their businesses as well as access funding to improve their businesses.

"Women entrepreneurs form 44.6 per cent of MSMEs according to studies and we cannot take this huge number for granted. These are women businesses which formed a huge part of MSMEs which is a driver of the country's economic growth and we need to discuss issues pertaining to them as well as educate them to empower them to continue to hold the country's economy " she said.

She noted that women empowerment through digitisation was one solution to increase women's knowledge and skills.

She further stated that in the development of an economy, the aspect of inclusiveness was important to ensure none was left behind, adding that women could not be ignored.

Mrs Yankey-Ayeh stated that her outfit as well as the government had women entrepreneurs at heart and was committed to ensuring that they were regularly educated and helped especially in the COVID-19 era .

"The Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with NBSSI and other partners have designed MSMEs policy support all MSMEs including that of women entrepreneurship and we would soon hold a women entrepreneur summit on November 3 and 4 this year to educate them more and interact with them," she revealed.

She urged the women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the meeting and learn to enable them to improve their businesses.

For his part, the Mr Kwabena Kumi Bekoe, Regional Marketing Manager Vodafone said ICT could be a powerful tool to overcome limited access to information, boosting productivity and facilitating outsourcing, resource sharing and networking.

He added that gender disparities in the use of ICT across value chain prevented many women from achieving their potentials,

The Eastern Regional Manager of NBSSI, Mr Isaac Nimako said women entrepreneurs were important to economic growth and urged them to apply the knowledge acquired to boost their businesses.

One of the women entrepreneurs who spoke to the Ghanaian Times, Marylyn Atta said the training was an eye opener and urged NBSSI to organise such trainings regularly to help them acquire the needed information and knowledge to boost their businesses.