Ghana: NPP, NDC Clash At Odododiodoo

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday attacked each other at Jamestown in the Odododiodoo Constituency, leaving a number of them injured.

The incident occurred on the Atta Mills Highway, at a junction called 'One way,' on Sunday morning.

Videos which emerged on social media about the clash yesterday showed supporters in attires of both parties and other party paraphernalia throwing stones, bottles and other items at each other on the street.

The immediate cause of the incident is yet to be known, but Police sources said both parties had filed complaints following the incident on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the injured persons were said to be receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Odododiodoo constituency have been identified by the Ghana Police Service as one of the hotspot zones, prone to electoral violence in the Greater Accra Region ahead of the December 7 national elections.

In a recent assessment, the Police Service identified 50 flashpoints in the constituency, making it one of the two highest hotspot constituencies in the Greater Accra Region, aside Ayawaso Central.