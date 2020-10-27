Ghana: IHG Hands Over Mortuary Cold Chamber to Police Hospital

The International Hospital Group (IHG), an International Health Care Services company has handed over a new 112 capacity mortuary cold chamber to the Police hospital in Accra.

The GH₵600,000 facility is to increase the dead body holding of the hospital that receives over 50 unidentified bodies weekly.

The mortuary is expected to assist the government in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board Director of IHG, Chester King, handing over the project to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong Boanuh said it formed part of the British government's resolve to support the government's effort in combating the deadly COVID-19 Pandemic.

"As part of IHG global social corporate responsibility we are very proud to support the outstanding work that the government of Ghana has achieved during these unprecedented times," he added.

The continuous partnership between the two countries he explained would help improve the socio-economic fortunes of the people.

Mr Boanuh, who commended the group for the facility said it would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

According to him, the hospital does not only provide quality health care to service personnel but also takes care of the health needs of the general public.

"The country's COVID challenge has had a great toll on the economy but with determination and support from health experts within and outside the country the battle is gradually being won," he stated.

The IGP urged philanthropists, spirited individuals and corporate organisations to support the hospital financially and materially to help improve and expand its facilities.

"The hospital does not join public health institutions to embark on strike actions, that is why I am appealing to the public to support the facility to provide first class health care for the people," he added.

The Director General of the Hospital, DCOP Marian Tetteh-Korbue urged Ghanaians to take issues of the COVID-19 seriously and adhere to the existing protocols of mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing seriously.

The disease she explained is causing so much havoc and continuous to kill people especially bread winners of families.

She therefore implored everyone to protect him or herself and be safe.