Ghana: Boxing Prospect Gorsh Joins L&b Boxing Management Stable

26 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.abayateye

A young and promising Ghanaian boxer, Selassie Gorsh, has on Thursday signed a three-year contract with L&B Boxing Management Syndicate.

The boxer, who trains at the Bronx gym under the tutelage of trainer Carl Lokko, has already set a target to win a world title in the next two years.

This he hopes to achieve with support from his new management which is expected to hand the boxer his pro debut in December.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, an emotional Gorsh expressed gratitude to his management especially Mr Lokko for giving him the opportunity to rise to the top.

The 20-year-old said he would leave no stone unturned in his quest to be at the top in the sport.

The boxer who fell out with his trainer Lokko a few years ago, also took the opportunity to apologize to him and promised to use the current opportunity to make things right.

Carl Lokko said he was looking forward to a better working relationship with Gorsh; urging him to remain disciplined in order to achieve their objectives and possibly renew their contract with the new management.

Executive Director of L&B, Peter Nash Quarcoo said they were committed to provide the boxer with the right resources to climb his professional ladder.

Present at the signing was Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) executive, Yoofi Boham and boxing enthusiast, Alhaji Theophilus Tagoe.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.