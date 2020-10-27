Ghana: Students to Be Supported to Transfer Votes

26 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will allow the use of other identification materials by students to enable them make use of the transfer window in moving their votes to their desired constituencies and districts.

According to a statement issued by the Commission, this comes off at the back of challenges faced by students in transferring their votes to their preferred constituencies or districts.

"It has come to the attention of the Commission that a number of students have experienced challenges with transferring their votes to their preferred Districts/Constituencies," the statement said.

The Commission has therefore charged its officials to depend on other identification forms of students to enable them utilise the transfer window.

These identification materials include admission letters, exeat slips and residential addresses of students.

For this reason, the Commission has informed the general public that its officials have been directed to undertake the transfer activity with the use of these recognised materials.

Meanwhile the chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa has assured of the Commission's readiness to deliver free, fair, and peaceful elections in December.

"We will not let you down and we pledge that we will conduct ourselves in truth, with integrity and organise free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful elections on December 7, 2020," she said.

