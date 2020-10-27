Ghana: GFA, Decathlon Sign 4-Yr Agreement

26 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has signed a four years agreement with sports retail outfit Decathlon Ghana as its official sports retail partner.

The partnership, which will span four football seasons beginning 2020/21 to 2023/24, will have the French company mount sales points for the sale of all GFA merchandise including the recently launched national teams' jerseys.

Under the deal, Decathlon Ghana will be provide 1000 Kipsta balls valued at Ghc150,000 for a year's duration.

The GFA will also receive other complementary sports products valued at GH¢100,000.00 per year, totaling GH¢400,000 for the period.

Chief Executive Officer of Decathlon Ghana, Mr. Kwesi Tabury noted that the deal was to fulfil the company's mission to impact positively on the women's game which will be the main beneficiaries of the deal.

According to him the GFA will support them in their several projects to improve the society.

The GFA president, Kurt Okraku said the 1,000 balls will be given to the Women Premier League (WPL), adding that it is no secret that Women's football was gathering momentum worldwide and Ghana was no exception.

He said the cooperation represents a significant step for the GFA's competitions, its brand positioning, and access to football merchandise for all stakeholders.

