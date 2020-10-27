Nigeria: Air Peace to Begin Lagos-Johannesburg Flight

Air Peace will begin regular commercial flights from its Lagos hub to Johannesburg in South Africa, before the year ends, its management said.

This is just as the airline has resumed flights to Enugu and Asaba which were suspended following the curfew occasioned by the #EndSARS protest aftermath.

The airline said the Lagos-Johannesburg flight which would be the second International flight after Dubai flagged off last year, was in keeping with its vision to provide seamless connectivity across cities, adding that Lagos-Johannesburg-Lagos will be operated thrice a week.

It said it has made huge progress in meeting the stipulated requirements of the aviation authorities in both South Africa and Nigeria to enable it to launch flight operations into the country before the year runs out.

Its spokesman, Stanley Olisa, said South Africa is one of the destinations which the Federal Government had designated Air Peace to operate into.

He added that South Africa has always been on the radar of Air Peace as the airline is constantly reviewing its route network and looking at strategic ways of expanding it to provide immense value to Nigerians first and other Africans.

The spokesman noted that apart from South Africa, Air Peace has also been designated to operate commercial flights into Mumbai, London, Guangzhou-China, Houston, with other destinations still in the works.