Gambia: Two Candidates Nominated for Niamina West Constituency Bye Election

26 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

The National Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has approved the nomination of Yerro Jallow of Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) and Birom JS Sowe of National People's Party (NPP) for the National Assembly Member position for Niamina West Constituency.

The election for this position will be conducted on 7th November 2020 and it is in accordance with Section 53, subsection (2) (a) of IEC Act, a release from the IEC states.

Hon. Demba Sowe was the elected National Assembly Member for Niamina West Constituency, but in January 2020 he died in Morocco during an official mission.

So the National Assembly election for Niamina West Constituency is to fill the position of Demba Sowe.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.