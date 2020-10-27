Gambia: Two Candidates Nominated for Niamina West Constituency Bye Election

The National Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has approved the nomination of Yerro Jallow of Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) and Birom JS Sowe of National People's Party (NPP) for the National Assembly Member position for Niamina West Constituency.

The election for this position will be conducted on 7th November 2020 and it is in accordance with Section 53, subsection (2) (a) of IEC Act, a release from the IEC states.

Hon. Demba Sowe was the elected National Assembly Member for Niamina West Constituency, but in January 2020 he died in Morocco during an official mission.

So the National Assembly election for Niamina West Constituency is to fill the position of Demba Sowe.