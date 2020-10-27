Gambia: Four Political Parties to Contest for Kerr Jarga Ward By-Election

The National Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has approved four (4) candidates from different political parties to contest for the position of Councillor for Kerr Jarga Ward.

A press release from the IEC office issued on Monday said the candidates are Momodou Sillah of United Democratic Party (UDP), Yama Cham of Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Awa Gaye of National People's Party (NPP) and Wuyeh Jarra of Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC).

The election for this position will be held on 7th November 2020, the same day the election for National Assembly Member for Niamina West Constituency will be conducted.