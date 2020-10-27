Gambia: What Next for the Draft Constitution?

26 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
opinion

The draft Constitution is in a state of COMA. The Constitutional Review Commission has held its Press Conference to prepare the ground for the conclusion of its historic mandate. The end result of that mandate is to be shaped by events that are yet to unfold.

However, the executive has this to say:

Cabinet following an exhaustive discussion, mandated the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to proceed and initiate a dialogue among all stakeholders with a view to reaching a consensus over the draft constitution.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the events as they unfold knowing that the third Republic is what the Barrow administration promised and failing to bring it about with the birth of a Constitution would be judged by posterity to be an act of unpardonable abdication or dereliction of national duty.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.