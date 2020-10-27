Gambia: What Next for the Draft Constitution?

opinion

The draft Constitution is in a state of COMA. The Constitutional Review Commission has held its Press Conference to prepare the ground for the conclusion of its historic mandate. The end result of that mandate is to be shaped by events that are yet to unfold.

However, the executive has this to say:

Cabinet following an exhaustive discussion, mandated the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to proceed and initiate a dialogue among all stakeholders with a view to reaching a consensus over the draft constitution.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the events as they unfold knowing that the third Republic is what the Barrow administration promised and failing to bring it about with the birth of a Constitution would be judged by posterity to be an act of unpardonable abdication or dereliction of national duty.