Malawi: Nursing Student Publishes Book

Mzuzu — A third year nursing student at Saint John of God College of Health Sciences in Mzuzu, Sam Mkonde has published a motivational book titled "Rise up, fight that challenge".

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency Monday, Mkonde said he was inspired by his Pastor, Esau Banda to author the book to encourage people who are facing challenges to rise up and overcome.

"The book details how challenges come about, scriptural facts about them and how they could be overcome with the scriptures," he said adding it will hit the market on 30th October this year.

A faithful of Pentecost International Christian Centre (PICC), Mkonde said the book targets those rendered hopeless because of challenges in life.

He said he was motivated to write the book after seeing people living hopelessly whenever they encounter challenges of life yet there are solutions.

The 152 page book will be selling at K5,000 per copy.

David Phiri described the book as an inspiration to Christians on how to leverage God's power to deal with challenges.

Some of the topics highlighted in the book are; the genesis of challenges, Jesus Christ a must, The Truth about challenges, Factors behind common challenges, the victory is yours and prayers against stubborn challenges.