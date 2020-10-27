Malawi: Nursing Student Publishes Book

27 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Salome Gangire

Mzuzu — A third year nursing student at Saint John of God College of Health Sciences in Mzuzu, Sam Mkonde has published a motivational book titled "Rise up, fight that challenge".

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency Monday, Mkonde said he was inspired by his Pastor, Esau Banda to author the book to encourage people who are facing challenges to rise up and overcome.

"The book details how challenges come about, scriptural facts about them and how they could be overcome with the scriptures," he said adding it will hit the market on 30th October this year.

A faithful of Pentecost International Christian Centre (PICC), Mkonde said the book targets those rendered hopeless because of challenges in life.

He said he was motivated to write the book after seeing people living hopelessly whenever they encounter challenges of life yet there are solutions.

The 152 page book will be selling at K5,000 per copy.

David Phiri described the book as an inspiration to Christians on how to leverage God's power to deal with challenges.

Some of the topics highlighted in the book are; the genesis of challenges, Jesus Christ a must, The Truth about challenges, Factors behind common challenges, the victory is yours and prayers against stubborn challenges.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.