Veteran Gambian journalist Ebou Waggeh passes away on Monday, 26th October 2020. He was among pioneer journalists at the Gambia Radio and Television Services.

Until his demise, Waggeh was the Director of Video and Documentary at the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission.

Foroyaa joins the media fraternity in mourning Waggeh's demise. He shall be remembered for his work as one of the country's finest videographers and documentary makers.