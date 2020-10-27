Malawi: CCJP Tips On Video Clip Incidents Involving Minors

27 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of the Chikwawa Diocese has lamented over the way people share horrific video clips involving minors.

The reaction comes following a video clip that went viral on social media showing an 11-year-old girl who was defiled by a 38-year-old man at Bereu in Chikwawa district.

Chikwawa Diocese Director of Social Services, Fr. Mathews Semba said in an interview that such acts are illegal and run counter in safeguarding the psycho-social wellbeing of children.

"We have decided to come out expressing great horror and we are appalled with defilement incident which took place at Bereu in Chikwawa a few days ago.

"We also condemn the tendency by citizens of making viral the video clip of the defiled girl. In most cases, such incidents that involve minors, there is need to protect their identity," Semba said.

He added that CCJP will follow the case until justice is delivered in court.

"We also thank police and hospital officials for handling the matter involving the defiled girl in a professional manner," he added.

Police have since said the girl is in a stable condition and is receiving treatment at Chikwawa District Hospital.

The suspect, Lenald Kanyama who hails from Maseya area in Chikwawa is currently in police custody.

