Zimbabwe: Soul Jah Love to Jah Master's Rescue

27 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Controversial musician Soul Jah Love (real name Soul Musaka) has come to for his counterpart, Jah Master's rescue following the latter's fall out with music lovers.

Jah Master torched a storm on social media after he unleashed a 'superkick' on a fan who had invaded the stage in enjoyment of the Hello Mwari hitmaker's performance during the weekend.

The development did not quite sit well with music lovers who launched at the soon to be 24-year-old singer calling for a boycott to his music.

But Jah Love, responding to this backlash, borrowed a biblical text in an effort to contain the repercussions of Jah Master's actions.

"Ini ndinoti kana pane asati ambotadza ngaakandire Jah Master dombo (let he who hasn't sinned cast a stone at Jah Master)," wrote Jah Love.

Jah Master had since apologised for his actions in a statement released yesterday. In his apology, Jah Master promised to hunt down his victim and assist him with medical checkups. The singer also said all medical bills will be on him while all proceeds from the show will go towards this victim as compensation.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.