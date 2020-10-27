Zimbabwe: Soul Jah Love to Jah Master's Rescue

Controversial musician Soul Jah Love (real name Soul Musaka) has come to for his counterpart, Jah Master's rescue following the latter's fall out with music lovers.

Jah Master torched a storm on social media after he unleashed a 'superkick' on a fan who had invaded the stage in enjoyment of the Hello Mwari hitmaker's performance during the weekend.

The development did not quite sit well with music lovers who launched at the soon to be 24-year-old singer calling for a boycott to his music.

But Jah Love, responding to this backlash, borrowed a biblical text in an effort to contain the repercussions of Jah Master's actions.

"Ini ndinoti kana pane asati ambotadza ngaakandire Jah Master dombo (let he who hasn't sinned cast a stone at Jah Master)," wrote Jah Love.

Jah Master had since apologised for his actions in a statement released yesterday. In his apology, Jah Master promised to hunt down his victim and assist him with medical checkups. The singer also said all medical bills will be on him while all proceeds from the show will go towards this victim as compensation.