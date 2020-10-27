Africa: Adele's SNL Skit on African Tourism Sparks Backlash

SNL/Instagram
Adele and SNL come under fire for Africa sex tourism sketch (screenshot)
27 October 2020
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — Who gave the greenlight to that Africa sketch? I have questions…

The popular singer has sparked controversy over her Saturday Night Live comedy skit portraying Africa as a sex tourism destination.

In the skit, Adele, Kate McKinnon, and Heidi Gardner play divorcees promoting tours of Africa to other white women.

The cringeworthy skit use of "tribesmen" and "massive bamboos," with the Grammy-awarding singer constantly cracking up, left many fuming. In the background, buff black men are seen escorting white women in colourful sarongs across the beach.

According to IOL, "McKinnon revealed that she had flown to Africa after her divorce "for a new beginning," of which Adele remarked: "And where better than the crystal waters and sandy beaches of Africa."

McKinnon added: "The humpback whales and the tall tall tribesmen."

Gardner, who later joined the duo, said she traveled to Africa after her split from her husband.

When Adele, who barely could keep a straight face during the skit, said "I found a deep, deep connection," Gardner replied: "You can feel it in your stomach."

The sexual innuendos in the clip were received with mixed emotions on social media. Critics blasted the production for being stereotypes, fetishizing black men, and mocking an area currently dealing with unrest over police brutality and the #EndSARS movement. Thousands of protesters, under the banner #EndSARS, have been demanding sweeping police reforms in the country.  The unit has been accused of rape, harassment, extortion, and killing of innocent people.

Here are some reactions:

@lianejackson1 -  "That Africa skit was tone def, insensitive and inappropriate" #SNL #AdeleSNL

@AdelaLavine -  If the skit was meant to be sarcastic it sort of missed it was just off and definitely misses an awareness that it came across laughing at the idea of using black men. Ya way missed the mark. #AdeleSNL

@RealCarlosSagan -  I'm not very PC at all, as @PaceTheRage  will attest, but even I thought this skit was cringy. Funny, too, mind you, but cringy. #snl #AdeleSNL

@jpaige314 -   Adele + SNL African tourism sketch was not something to be proud of. Great to know there are still white women who sexualize Black men as a part of their personality. #AdeleSNL #AdeleOnSNL

Adele faced backlash in August after being accused of cultural appropriation for wearing Bantu knots and a Jamaican flag bikini.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.