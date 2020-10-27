Kenya: 16 at Machakos School Isolated After Student Gets Virus

26 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lillian Mutavi

A Form Four student of Muumandu Secondary School in Machakos County has tested positive for Covid-19 while 16 people who interacted with him have been isolated.

Medical personnel took the student to his family at Kee village in Kaiti Sub-county, Makueni County, for home-based care.

In a letter to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), school principal Patrick Mwangangi, said four teachers who taught the boy will self-quarantine for 14 days.

"The teachers' samples were taken for testing. Twelve students who shared classes and a dormitory with the boy were tested and put on isolation," Mr Mwangangi said in the October 22 letter.

He added that for two days since the infection was confirmed, health officers disinfected the school and educated teachers and support staff on measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Machakos Health executive Ancent Kituku said the county has taken steps to ensure schools are safe.

So far, Mr Kituku told the Nation by phone on Sunday, Covid-19 cases have been reported in two schools in the county. He said all the patients are asymptomatic.

"I caution the public, especially those on social media, against publishing patients' names to prevent stigmatisation and anxiety as these can lead to many other problems," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.