Kenyans Abroad Feel Pandemic Pinch, Reduce Remittances

26 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ambani

Remittances from Kenyans abroad fell by Sh1.4 billion in September partly due to the effects of a second Covid-19 infection wave witnessed in many countries in Europe and the Americas which has seen some re-impose restrictions, slowing down economic recovery.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows diaspora remittances fell 4.9 per cent to Sh28.2 billion in September, down from Sh29.6 billion received from abroad in August, with the US retaining its position as the single largest source of the payments.

However, the latest payments from Kenyans abroad continue the year-on-year rise of diaspora disbursements to the country, underlined by a 21.4 per cent increase compared to the Sh23.2 billion remitted in September 2019.

This means total remittances in the 12 months leading to September rose by 6.5 per cent to stand at Sh320 billion, up from Sh300 billion recorded in the 12 months to September 2019.

"Remittance inflows remained strong in September amounting to Sh28.2 billion ($260.7 million) compared to Sh23.2 billion ($214.7 million) in September 2019, an increase of 21.4 per cent. The cumulative inflows in the 12 months to September totalled Sh320 billion ($2,967 million) compared to Sh300 billion ($2,786 million) in the 12 months to September 2019. The US remains the largest source of remittance flows to Kenya, recording a growth of 25.2 per cent in the year to September," CBK said in its weekly statistical bulletin.

September now marks the third month running the remittances have fallen to reflect increasing uncertainties in economies across the globe which was preceded by a rise corresponding with the onset of the pandemic in Kenya between April and June.

Diaspora remittances have grown over the past few decades to become Kenya's single biggest source of the crucial foreign exchange amid a fall in tourist and business traveller arrivals into the country following global Covid-19 restriction regulations.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.