Somalia: UN Envoy and Somalia's PM Discuss Elections

The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble has on Monday met in his office the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia James Swan.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed issues electoral issues, security and co-operation between Somalia and the international community.

"I had a productive meeting with SRSG James Swan. We discussed the elections, security, the upcoming SPF and enhancing our partnership for development in Somalia,"

Prime Minister Roble thanked the United Nations for its efforts in Somalia, including elections and security.

The representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, James Swan said that the UN always stands with Somalia, and Somalia requires expediting the tasks ahead.

"Upcoming events and priorities for the final months of 2020 were among the topics covered by the UN envoy to Somalia, James Swan, in a meeting today with the country's Prime Minister Roble," tweeted UN Somalia.

Since his appointment, the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mohamed Hussein Roble, has been holding various meetings with representatives of the international community, discussing Somalia, particularly elections and security.