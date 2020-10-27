Ethiopia: We Won't Negotiate Over Sovereignty

Despite the numerous foreign aggressions and incursions, Ethiopia has been defending and safeguarding its sovereignty. Ethiopia is also a country that defeated colonial aggressor and has remained an independent ancient state.

Truly speaking, many African countries and others have seen Ethiopia as an icon of independence. Some African countries as well have been using Ethiopia's tricolor flag having changed their flags' design only.

No one denies the fact that Ethiopia had humiliated colonizers at the Battle of Adwa, therefore, the victory of Adwa had given a big lesson to those who tried to breach Ethiopia's sovereignty. Besides, it has vividly testified time and again that Ethiopians never surrender their sovereignty to any power.

Knowingly or unknowingly, the drum of war has been beaten loud very recently by the U.S. President Donald Trump, urging downstream Egypt to resort to destruction in a telephonic conversation which many international organizations and famed personalities denounced categorically.

Such belligerent threat over the dam is tantamount to declaring war against a sovereign country that has been closely working with the downstream countries for ensuring fair, equitable and just utilization of the waters of the Nile.

Yes, Ethiopia and the United States of America have long-aged and exemplary diplomatic ties. For over one hundred years, the two countries have been successfully cementing their historic relations in economic, social and political spheres.

Presently, they are strategic partners and allies in the fight against terrorism that is posing a serious threat to the whole world.

The United States of America has also been taking part as an observer in Africa Union (AU)-led GERD talks. But, Present Trump's reckless remark has casted doubt on the ongoing AU- led trilateral negotiation on GERD. Hence, the U.S. has to reconsider its stance on the GERD and has to support unreservedly Ethiopia's inviolable development rights through using its natural resources without harming the downstream countries.

In general, Ethiopia firmly believes in settling any conflicts at the negotiating table, but all must know at the same time that Ethiopia's sovereignty is non-negotiable.