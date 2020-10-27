Liberia: Judge Dahn to Undergo Probe

-For Allegedly Conspiring With Senate Secretary

The Judicial Inquiry Commission JIC of the Supreme Court is expected to commence investigation of a leaked calls log linking Judge Roland Dahn of the 8th Judicial Circuit Court in Nimba County to two alleged stolen machines scandal involving several individuals including Senate Secretary Nanbolor Singbeh and British investor Hans Armstrong.

The leaked document that is filed before the office of the Chief Justice Francis Korkpor mentioned that while the case was before Judge Dahn he on June 17, 2020 at 8:09P.M received a phone call from Singbeh, a conversation that lasted 164 seconds and 2.733333 minutes with Judge Dahn number 0775164034 and Singbeh number 0777223338 respectively as per the document.

The document further revealed that on the same day, Judge Dahn again responded to a call from Singbeh by 8: 12 and they both talked for 352seconds and 5.866667.

On June 26, 2020 at17:03p.m. Singbeh and Dahn spoke for 11 seconds, and there were several text exchanges between the both of them.

Similarly; On April 3 2020 at 09:24 Judge Dahn also communicated with Singbeh's accomplish Chapman Logan (Dahn 0886516385 and Logan number 0886510206).

On March 3, 2020 by 17:14pm Logan called Judge Dahn spoke for about 174seconds and 2.9 minutes as shown in the document.

All of these conversations believe to have taken place after Cllr. Taiwan Gongloe the lawyer for defendant Armstrong filed two separate motions to dismiss the indictment and the motion to strike the pleading filed by the government against Armstrong.

Before the case in Nimba County, the government has indicated both Singbeh and Logan along with several other individuals for allegedly duping two Czech Republic investors Pavel and Martin Miloschewsky who the Czech Republic investors appointed as their Attorney in Liberia.

The indictment was based on a complaint by Armstrong and the case is pending before the criminal court "C" at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

The indictment drawn against Singbeh and others alleged them of stealing the machines in question after he rented them to Mitral Steel Company.

In his argument, Armstrong's lawyer, Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe said under the Criminal Procedure Law, it is the13th Judicial Circuit Court, in Kakata Margibi County that has territorial jurisdiction over the matter on grounds that machines were criminally taken away from the compound MHM Eko Liby Inc in Margibi County as per the indictment and that Judge Dahn has no right whatsoever to preside over the matter at hand.

Cllr. Gongloe further argued that the witnesses for both parties would have easy access to the court.

He mentioned that the owners of the machines that were allegedly stolen by Armstrong belongs to two Czech Republic investors Pavel and Martin Miloschewsky who the Czech Republic investors appointed as their attorney in fact in Liberia, but this was discarded by the Judge thus ruling that the 13th Judicial Circuit Court has right to listen to the case.

In his ruling , Judge Dahn said it is the law in this jurisdiction that every lawyer that appear before court, whether in person or through pleading must be licensed to practice and that no lawyer in this jurisdiction is allowed to practice before the court unless he or she is licensed to do so.

Not being satisfied, Gongloe again filed another request to strike the pleading submitted by Singbeh lawyer Cllr Pato Jaber, County Attorney for Nimba County and Attorney Theophilus Gbeadawo of the Detho and Associates law firm on ground that each of the lawyers had neither paid their dues and professional licenses fee for the year 2020 of the Liberia National Bar Association as required by the law.

But Gongloe pleaded with the court for time to prove the allegation by presenting the evidence or fact to the court.

However; when they appeared for the rescheduled Cllr Jaber produced receipt for the payment of bar due dated March 31, 2020 and receipt for the payment of professional fee also dated April 1, 2020.

To this, Judge Dahn ruled that the indictment in the case and all papers that were filed by Cllr Jaber were not filed in his personal capacity, but rather as one of the prosecutors representing the state and therefore court will not strike any of the paperwork that were filed by him for and on behalf of the Republic.