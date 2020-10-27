Liberia: 'Punish Violators'

27 October 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Reuben Sei Waylaun

-Female Senatorial Aspirant Tells NEC

A senatorial Aspirant for Montserrado County in the upcoming December 8, 2020 senatorial elections has frowned at her colleagues who are reportedly campaigning despite stay order placed on the process by the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Aspirant Cecelia Siaway Teah who is listed on the National Election Commission provisional candidates list said it is important for people who want to be lawmaker abide by laws and not violating any legal process.

"Those people that are giving money out. That is what I am saying, if you cannot go by the law now, you think when you get at the capitol building you will go by the law?" she inquired.

She called on citizens to by this time see those who are reportedly campaigning as violators and reject them at the polls in December of this year.

"Yes, they are violating the laws, they will listen to you the citizens when they are elected to represent you at the Liberian Senate" madam Teah who is contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Coalition said.

In an exclusive interview, the female candidate said the violations are clear and if I were elections commission, I will punish them by moving them from the race."

