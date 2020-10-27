Liberia: "I Have Never Been Indicted"

-Rep. Thomas Fallah Breaks Silence

Montserrado County electoral district five Representative and senatorial candidate of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has broken silence on report that he is corrupt because of what he has earned for himself over the years as lawmaker.

Recently, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon speaking at one of his community engagements in Duport Road alleged that he and Representative Fallah were not in the same league.

According to Senator Dillon, he is not perfect, but he is not corrupt like his contender [Representative Fallah] and as such; they are not in the same league. "Thomas Fallah and I not in the same league. I am in the league of integrity and he's not," Senator Dillon's recent statements.

Representative Thomas Fallah:

However, speaking at the Unity Intellectual Center on Carey Street on Friday, Representative Fallah challenged the Montserrado County Senator that he [Senator Dillon] cannot debate with him to accuse him in such manner.

According to Representative Fallah, he has never been indicted and has no criminal records as alleged by Senator Dillon.

"It's a deception. You can't debate with me. I have no criminal record, I have never been indicted and I have never gone to jail," he said.

Speaking on his properties accumulation over the years, the Montserrado County Senatorial candidate said all of what he has are cleaned and from his hard work over the years as businessman and lawmaker.

"I have worked for eighteen years; you want to tell me that I couldn't manage my earnings as a lawmaker? No claim on me that I stole money. My earnings are clean earnings," he added.

Representative Fallah added "You Senator go and build your own properties too. We will expose them. This county should be led by responsible people."

Speaking further, Representative Fallah said his schools are in support of President Weah's quest to mold the minds of Liberians.

For his part, the Chairman of the Revolutionary National Youth League of the Coalition for Democratic Change, Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee said he has heard Senator Dillon and supporters saying the CDC's candidate Thomas Fallah has built a school and his family is in charge.

"In the first place, why do I call this envious; the outgoing element has been an underachiever all his life though with huge advantage to grow beyond his peers. Fallah who he's older than and must have achieved greatly beyond, seems to be far ahead of him. From an outstanding family, schooled amongst elites from his early days and gainfully employed with Taylor, Sirleaf, Snowe and others, he has little to show; too sad, so he gets terrified that Fallah, a guy from the plank field managed his life so well and built a university, clinic and high school that thousands from the least of society benefit from today," Mayor Koijee said at the T-Five University in Paynesville and in his official Facebook page.

The CDC National Campaign Team Operations Head said it's an insult to the thousands of students of T-Five University, people of Paynesville and Liberians in general that he would personalize a university effort meant for the improvement of the masses lives and agenda for selfish political reasons.

Mayor Koijee further said "Denominations the world over build universities and colleges out of mostly tithes, offerings and donations yet people pay to attend and mostly people of their faith get gainfully employed. Two advantages here: the employment it creates for qualified members, in Fallah's case his qualified family and associates and the benefit to people who enroll in getting quality education just next door. Don't we praise the Catholics, Methodists, Episcopalians and Muslims etc for the services they provide our country through health, education and others? Don't we as a people also pay for these services though gotten through tithes, offerings, donations etc? Our praises like we do for Fallah, Montserrado next senator is simply because thousands of people benefit from this investment through quality education that can help to support their families tomorrow. If it became a free educational program how do teachers and other employees get paid? If Fallah had placed said school in the government's budget, despite the contributions it's making to Liberia which is justifiable, the opposition would have still taken it out of context. All they do is make noise even when the masses celebrate! They are the unhappy people alive."