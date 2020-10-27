Ethiopia: Int'l Organizations, Famed Personalities Denounce Trump's Remark On GERD

Following the U.S. President Donald trump's remark on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in his recent telephonic conversation with Sudanese leader, various international organizations and prominent figures have categorically denounced the comment for it is counterproductive to the ongoing trilateral negotiation and the region's stability.

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission, Josep Borrell said: "An agreement on the

filling of the GERD is within the reach of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. Now is the time for action and not for increasing tensions."

As to him , the efforts of South Africa, current Chair of the African Union, to bring the parties to a negotiated solution have the full support of the European Union which looks forward to the imminent resumption and successful conclusion of the talks.

Over 250 million citizens of the Blue Nile Basin stand to benefit from a predictable agreement based on a negotiated arrangement for the filling of the GERD and are expecting investments

in water security, irrigation, agricultural production and electricity generation, the Vice-President of the Commission noted.

The United States should provide impartial support for the negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, in a letter to President Donald Trump, Israel Deputy Secretary of Defense Gadi Yavarkan said.

He also said in his letter that Israel is not happy with the situation in Ethiopia and Egypt. He further said interference in Ethiopia's internal affairs is against international law and diplomatic principles.

He said any sovereign state has the legal right to use all its resources for the benefit of its citizens.

Alexander Assefa, an Ethiopian-born Nevada state assemblyman in an open letter sent to the White House, stated: "Your [Trump] remarks are divisive and anti-democratic in the course of an ongoing diplomatic conversation among the parties involved."

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew summoned Ambassador Mike Raynor on Saturday "to seek clarifications on the remarks Trump made regarding the GERD," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

For the past decade or so, Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have been in talks to secure an agreement on unresolved issues relating to the GERD.

Ethiopia insists the project is vital for its electrification and development needs and has expressed optimism regarding the commencement of the GERD operations early next year.

The construction of the 147-meter-high, 1.8-kilometer-long project is expected to be completed by 2023.