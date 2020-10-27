Liberia: Total Embarrassment

-NPP describes VP Taylor

The National Patriotic Party (NPP), one of the parties forming the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change has termed Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor's opposition to the candidacy of Senator Henry Yallah as total "embarrassment" and disservice to the CDC.

Bong County Senator Yallah is contesting on the ticket of the CDC in the pending December 08 Special Senatorial election but VP Taylor, who also hails from the county told the state-owned Liberia Broadcasting System recently that she will not support the Senator on grounds that she is not aware of the process that led to him becoming the Coalition's candidate for the county.

Mrs Taylor herself served twice as senator for Bong County before contesting on the Coalition ticket with Mr. George Manneh Weah in 2017. Both of them came from the Liberian Senate to the Presidency.

However, relations between the two have been strained since they ascended to the highest office of the land, with Madam Taylor not mincing her words on many things, including official entitlements.

Speaking on a local radio station on Monday, October 26, in Monrovia, the national secretary general of the NPP, Andrew Peters said, the national executive committee and partisans of the former ruling party are embarrassed with the statement of the Vice President.

He said the NPP is not a church or an organization that one person can decide the fate of rest of the members saying, instead, it is a broad-based political party that represents the view and aspirations of the Liberian people especially, partisans.

Mr. Peters noted that the Congress for Democratic Change and the Liberian People Democratic Party, two other constituent parties of the ruling Coalition, did not participate in the selection process of candidates for the NPP instead, executive members and the national leadership of the party, including its standard bearer, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor.

According to him, it is unbelievable and totally unacceptable for a standard bearer to take the public space to disagree with the decision of the NPP, something, he described as beyond imagination of a serious person.

He claimed Madam Taylor is the most beneficiary of the Coalition, adding that despite being the Vice President of Liberia, she had opportunities in recommending many persons to government, including her biological sister, Madam Sandra Howard as deputy minister for administration, Ministry of Health; the late Emmanuel Nyenswa, Auditor General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), her deputy chief of office for operation, Mr. Titus Charlie, and the chairperson of the board of the National Lotteries of Liberia, the current Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah without consultation with the leadership of the NPP.

Mr. Peters told the early morning live talk show that every candidate contesting on the NPP and the CDC's ticket participated in an open primary, contrary to speculations that they were handpicked.

Meanwhile, the chief scribe of the NPP disclosed the party is expected to hold its national convention in second week of December to elect new corps of officers excluding standard bearer and national secretary general.