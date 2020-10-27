Liberia: LNP Probes 55 Protestors After Guinean Election

The Liberia National Police (LNP) is investigating 55 individuals believed to be Guineans living in Monrovia for their involvement in a violent demonstration at the Guinean Embassy near Monrovia.

According to police, the demonstration took place on the Tubman Boulevard where the Guinean Embassy is located.

The demonstration resulted to bodily injuries of some Police Officers who were providing security at the Guinean Embassy near Monrovia and surrounding properties.

The suspects are currently detained at the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police pending Court trial.

Guinea, a neighboring country to Liberia has been through a violent period since the election in which incumbent President Alpha Conde, 82, has won with 59.5 percent of the vote based on a full preliminary tally from the electoral commission, controversially securing a third term.

Conde's closet contender Cellou Dalein Diallo claims he has evidence of fraud and would challenge the results before the country's constitutional court.