Liberia: Miss Bilikon Official to be Launched October 31

26 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

One of Liberia's biggest entertainment label, Bilikon Entertainment to host miss Bilikon on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Club Celavi in Sinkor.

In News Release issues yesterday October 26, 2020 says Several young Liberian females are expected to participants in a beauty pageant on October 31 this year at club Celavi in Air field sinkor.

According to the Release the competition is been organized by one Liberia's finest, and biggest Record label, Bilikon Entertainment will bring together fifteen participants representing the fifteen Counties of Liberia under the theme, Empowering Young Women through Pageantry.

Speaking on a Popular Radio interview on truth fm traffic plus with O'neal Roberts , the organizer stressed the need for more support in promoting our young talent in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Bilikon Entertainment Mr.Lyee K.Bility lauded the participants for their willingness to complete in the competition and called on Liberians to support the young females as a way of Empowering Liberian women and helping to explore their talents.

The event is in collaboration with Srimex, Green Petroleum and Orange GSM Company.

