Liberia: Don't Succumb to Mere Advocacy

-Rep. Thomas Fallah

Montserrado County senatorial candidate incumbent Representative Thomas Fallah cautioned electorate not to elect people campaigning on the platform of mere advocacy without any history of development, in apparent reference to his main rival, incumbent Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.

"As we gear toward the conduct of a major election in our country, I have come to caution you my fellow citizens not to succumb to any form of advocacy without a single development"; Rep. Fallah from the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change said.

Speaking at the Unity Base Intellectual Center on Carey Street in Monrovia, he said such mere advocacies are intended to turn Liberians against their government.

"What I want you to do is to carry on a thorough analysis between us and see which one of us has tangibles and experience, as it relates to working in government."

The special senatorial election is scheduled for December 8, 2020, to refill 15 vacant seats in the 30-member Liberian Senate.

He said today in Liberia, if you are not the guy, who blows the trumpet in the name of advocacy, than you are not the people's choice saying, "But lets us be reminded that the future of this county lies in your hands and the decision you will make in December will determine the kind of country you want to see."

"I'm in this race because of my legislative experience, tangibles and my handwork in the [entire district] I have represented as Lawmaker."

The governing CDC is desperate to retake Montserrado County that it lost to the opposition in 2019. Rep. Fallah boosted that he is the only candidate in the senatorial race for Montserrado with vast experience in legislative politics.

"I know some of you will want to question my level of experience, but I can safely say to you that I have worked with three superintendents, including working with the former President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, as an opposition lawmaker."

According to him, an opposition lawmaker should be persuasive enough to make his way among the majority in carrying development to his people, citing that while her was in opposition under the former Unity Party-led government, he managed to perform his three cardinal responsibilities: Lawmaking, Oversight, and Representation to development his district [District#5) for which he got elected three times by his people.

Speaking earlier, the chairperson of the Muslims-dominated Unity Base Intellectual Center Yaya V. Sesay said the center is a place where people returning from work and other places sit and discuss issues of national concern.

"We want to welcome our leaders to this great center, it's of no secret that this center is meant for people with like minds to discuss, debate and share ideas on things that matter for the country most", Sesay noted.