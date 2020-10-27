Liberia: Chief Zoes Step in

-As families of missing children promise unspecified action

The chief zoe in Bong Mines where three grown up men have gone missing has decided to use his traditional charm or sassywood (trial by ordeal) to get a canoe operator confess what he knows about what has happened to the three missing men or their whereabouts.

But the chief zoe has reportedly been stopped by Liberia's Head of Traditional Chiefs Zanzar Karwor until he first seeks a permit from the Ministry of Internal Affairs before carrying out the sassywood method to investigate the mysterious disappearance of the men.

During a joint family meeting Monday, 26 October in the Tire Shop Community of Brewerville Township, the families revealed that with the help of Senator Prince Y. Johnson, Traditional Chief ZanzarKarwor has intervened and expressed willingness to help.

St. Moses Funeral Parlor proprietor Mr. Moses Ahoussouhe stands accused of hiring the men from Monrovia since Saturday, 15 October to travel to Bong Mines to do technical work for him at his diamond creek when all three of them went missing.

The canoe operator has been drawn into the matter due to reports that his canoe was used when the three men and others tried to cross the St. Paul River during which only the three men hired from Monrovia by St. Moses got drown and their bodies cannot be found.

Families of the three missing men in persons of Robert Blamo, Jr., 29, Siafa Boimah, 33 and Blama have threatened unspecified actions as they continue to demand their children's living bodies from Moses Ahoussouhe.

According to Mr. Robert Blamo, Sr., father of one of the missing men, upon the involvement of Senator Johnson in the case, the aggrieved families and the local traditional chief went to Bong Mines over the weekend.

He says all the stories they got from the crime scene were far different from what Mr. Moses Ahoussouhe told them concerning their children.

"We went along with Traditional Chiefs and police, when we got to Bong mines, we discovered that there was no footpath or sign of canoe where they say the incident took place," Mr. Blamo, Sr. says.

"It will surprise you to know that when we got hold of the canoe's owner, he told us that his canoe can only take three people," Mr. Blamo continues.

According to Mr. Blamo, the chief zoe in Bong Mines decided to use his traditional charm to get the canoe man make confession, but he was stopped by Chief Zanzar Karwor until he seeks permit from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

For her part, Gertrude, mother of one of the missing men tells this paper that she strongly believes that her son and his friends are still alive and she is hoping that they will be found soon.

She continues that Moses Ahoussouhe allegedly used one of his errand boy identified as Abraham Samuel to pick up her son Bobby in the name of carrying on some work in Bong Mines where Moses has his diamond creek.

After seeing the crime scene, Gertrude strongly believes that there can be no proof that the men got drowned in the river or there's any sign of someone using canoe where it has been alleged that the men got drowned.

For his part, Samukai Konneh, head of the Siafa Boima family, narrates to the NewDawn newspaper that Moses Ahoussouhe has contradicted much of his statements to the victims' families since the incident.

Mr. Konneh claims that Ahoussouhe's alleged contradicting statements alone speak volumes that there's a foul play in the children's surprised disappearance.

According to Mr. Konneh, Moses Ahoussouhe allegedly informed Mr. Blamo's church pastor that the children got drowned about 9am on Saturday, but later told the families that he was at sleep at 11pm when the children decided to leave by all cost that fateful night.

After visiting the town and hearing the statements of so many witnesses where the incident occurred, Mr. Konneh insists the families of the missing children can now believe that there was no canoe accident at any point, noting that Moses Ahoussouhe has allegedly been spending lot among people within the village since the incident took place.

Mr. Konneh warns that if nothing is done to recuse their children from killers, the three sets of families will take an unspecified action.

He concludes that right now they are using all the formal procedures in making sure that their children return home safely.

Days after the incident, residents in Bong Mines told the protesting family members that it was a strange news coming from Monrovia that the victims drowned in the St. Paul River in the town, sparking new concerns on the men's whereabouts.

On Tuesday, 20 October, aggrieved members of the three separate families and friends representing Robert Blamo, Jr., SiafaBoimah and Blama protested at the St. Moses Funeral Parlor in Topoe Village demanding the proprietor Moses Ahoussouhe to produce the three men.

According to the spokesperson of the protesters Lovettee Johnson, these men were all motorcycle technicians specialized in heavy duty motor bikes.

According to Lovettee, since Saturday, 15 October, Mr. Ahoussouhe who popularly is called by the name of his funeral home St. Moses, allegedly called the father of the Blamo, Jr., asking the father to allow his son Blamo, Jr. to go to Bomi Hill at the Jungle Gym Diamond Creek to help fix his motorbike.

While preparing for service on Sunday morning, Lovettee Johnson narrated that they were surprised to receive a call informing them that their children got drowned in the river and since then, their bodies are yet to be found.

Police Spokesman Moses Carter said the report received at central from the police investigators in Bong County said a canoe carrying six people allegedly sank in the St. Paul River, adding that three persons survived while the other three remain at large.

The three persons that were reported to be at large are said to be the strangers allegedly hired by St. Moses to travel to Bong Mines for the work.

But the daughter of Mr. Robert Blamo, Sr., Robertline Blamo told the NewDawn that her father and the families of the other missing men were told by community dwellers in Bong Mines that the information that a canoe sank in the river in their town was strange news to them.