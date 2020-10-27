Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Donates to Albino Charity

27 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

ZIMBABWE's largest integrated media house, Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited, yesterday donated groceries to the Albino Charity Organisation of Zimbabwe in Chitungwiza.

The donation of maize meal, cooking oil, sugar, beans, washing powder and soap among others things was handed over by the group's public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi.

Ms Tonhodzayi said the donation was part of Zimpapers' corporate social responsibility and a way of sustaining children living with albinism.

"Today we have brought these food stuffs for the children so that they have something to eat. We followed the list which you sent and bought the food stuffs you requested. We understand that people are struggling to get food and why we have bought all this stuff for the children," she said.

Albino Charity Organisation of Zimbabwe executive director Ms Loveness Mainato thanked Zimpapers for the donation saying it will go a long way in sustaining the children.

"Many people think that if you provide sunscreen lotions to people living with albinism you have provided everything that they need, yet there is much beyond the provision of sunscreen lotions. As an organisation we are into so many activities, which include peanut butter making and gardening among other to empower people living with albinism.

"We have been affected by Covid-19 and we have very little resources to sustain these children. We also promote our children to interact with other children through various sporting activities. Our aim is to envision a stigma free and self-reliant people living with albinism in society," she said.

Mrs Mainato said the organisation was formed by parents of children with albinism after they faced a number of challenges.

Albino Charity Organisation of Zimbabwe takes care of 21 children.

