Zimbabwe: Anti-Sanctions - Russia Backs Zim

THE Russian Federation will continue standing by Zimbabwe and assist in overcoming the "pernicious" effects of the illegal economic sanctions that were imposed by the West.

This follows the successful holding of the SADC organised Anti-Sanctions Day on Sunday across the region as the world joined hands with Zimbabwe in calling for the unconditional removal of the illegal economic embargoes.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said the sanctions that were imposed by the United States and her allies at the turn of the millennium violate United Nations conventions.

"These restrictions not only undermine the prestige and prerogatives of the main UN body, but also inflict direct damage on the population of that African State.

"We express solidarity with the position held by the SADC countries, which are demanding an immediate lifting of the illegitimate restrictive measures against Zimbabwe, a full-fledged member of the international community.

"We intend to continue assisting the socioeconomic development of this State, as well as help overcome the pernicious consequences of the sanctions by building up mutually beneficial investment and scientific cooperation pursuant to the existing bilateral Russian-Zimbabwean top-level agreements," read the statement in part.

The blunt and vicious sanctions have limited the country's capacity to respond to pandemics such as the Covid-19 world plague, while the blocking of Zimbabwe from accessing lines of credit from international lenders has also left the country with no financial support.

"Against the background of the Covid-19 pandemic, the immoral nature of unilateral sanctions introduced by the Western powers and aimed at imposing their agenda on the Zimbabwean Government, which consistently keeps within the constitutional field is displayed in a particularly bold relief.

With the cloud of the Covid-19 still casting shadows across the world, this year's commemorations on October 25 were held virtually and in his address, President Mnangagwa chronicled to SADC leaders and citizens how the sanctions, that were imposed as punishment for the land reform by Western nations, have stymied Zimbabwe's economic growth.

With the country robustly pursuing the UN agenda 2030, towards sustainable development and the Second Republic aiming to make the country an upper middle class economy by that year, the continued existence of unjust economic sanctions is an unnecessary onslaught on a sovereign nation by neo-colonial forces who fail to appreciate the strides that have been made by President Mnangagwa's administration.

"Zimbabwe has achieved closure to the land question through various internal constitutional processes. The land is now united with its people and the people with their land. Sanctions have no basis and must be unconditionally removed.

"This will give impetus to my country achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and help us realise development which leaves no one behind. This is even more important given the overriding essence of the Decade of Action".

The President added that as a result of the Second Republic's thrust towards re-engagement, the country is emboldened by the solidarity oozing from well-meaning nations and the international community, not least the unequivocal call by the UN Secretary General António Guterres, Russia, China, SADC and other countries and organisations for the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions.