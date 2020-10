Luanda — Joaquim dos Santos was elected on Saturday head of the Angolan Swimming Federation (FAN) for four-year term 2020/24.

The new leader of swimming in the country beat veteran Ana Lima, with three votes for and one against, replacing Mário Fernandes in the position.

Among the priorities of his work plan, Santos said, there are actions to increase the number of swimmers beyond the current 300 federated swimmers.