Zimbabwe: 'Honeymoon Over for Poachers'

The honeymoon is over for poachers as Government has put in place mechanisms to fight the scourge across the country, Zimbabwe Defence Forces University's Vice Chancellor, Air Vice Marshal Michael Moyo, has said.

He was speaking during an interactive one-day indaba for ZDF officers organised by the university in Masvingo yesterday to find ways of unlocking economic value of wildlife, tourist attractions and heritage sites.

Air-Vice Marshal Moyo said the workshop was also aimed at raising awareness on the need to curb poaching and the importance of protecting wildlife.

"We have done this to expose our officers to a variety of techniques necessary for protection of both fauna and flora. As you are aware, we are a learning institution and research on economic recovery through the environment and tourism industry is part of our curriculum," he said.

"The security sector plays a pivotal role in protecting wildlife against poachers hence, so they need this kind of training."

Other key issues that were discussed were sustainable management of heritage sites, national parks, botanical gardens and safari areas.

Air Vice Marshal Moyo said the ZDF University is striving to promote the national development agenda and the country's attainment of the upper middle-income economic status by 2030.

The workshop was also attended by several high-ranking officials from Zimbabwe Republic Police, National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe, Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe and ZimParks.