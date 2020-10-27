Zimbabwe: Committee to Probe Bogus Doctor Incident

PARIRENYATWA Group of Hospitals has set up a committee to investigate how a bogus doctor ,Admire Chisi, was allowed to enter the premises and illegally attend to patients for seven months undetected.

Initial indications are that during industrial action by doctors and nurses, a fair number of new staff were assigned to the casualty unit and accepted Chisi as a genuine volunteer.

Only when regular staff returned to work did questions arise.

Chisi of Ruwa was on Tuesday last week discovered, arrested and has since appeared in court charged with impersonating a public official.

He attended to patients and wrote medical affidavits and prescriptions until a senior doctor discovered him.

In an interview, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals public relations officer Mr Linos Dhire said the hospital had introduced a raft of measures aimed at tightening security and preventing future fraud.

"We have since set up a committee to investigate fully the circumstances around this occurrence and provide recommendations on how to strengthen the systems which are already in place. The suspect took advantage of the industrial action by both doctors and nurses. Those new to the system and unfamiliar with staff, were deployed to the Accident and Emergency Department. They were easily duped and accepted him as a genuine volunteer."

Meanwhile, Chisi was yesterday denied bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

Mrs Taruvinga said Chisi was likely to abscond due to the gravity of the offence he committed. She said the accused was also likely to face the wrath of the general public who are angry about his alleged offence.

"The State had managed to put compelling reasons before the court on why bail is being opposed and therefore, the application is hereby dismissed," she said.

She deferred the matter to November 9.