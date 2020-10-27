Liberia: 'The World Is Recognizing Liberia's Transformation Under President Weah' - Finance Minister Tweah

Monrovia — Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah, says despite the many social pressures, President George Weah is standing firm to solve the old-age problems that the country is faced with.

He made the statement when the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning launched the Special Budget Preparation for the Fiscal Year 2021/2022 at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town on Monday.

Heads of ministries, agencies, and corporations converged to brainstorm on plans to bring relief to the country's economic system.

During most of their discussions, the issues about growing the revenues, reducing the wage bills, and opening the fiscal space were placed high, among other things.

Min. Tweah cautioned officials at the meeting that Liberians' expectation for change relies squarely on them (officials), adding that appointed officials are the driving force behind the success of President Weah.

According to Minister Tweah, from the formulation of the budget to the civil service wage bill, he can proudly say that the government has scored excellent when it comes to macroeconomy stability in the country.

"It is very clear and you will see that in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports that are coming out. Since 2018, it is very clear that the world is recognizing Liberia's transformation under the quality leadership of the President. I have spoken to acclaimed individuals around the world and they are noticing that," Min. Tweah said.

Minister Tweah added: "In our conversations, there is something dramatic about the way things are moving. Problems that were difficult to solve, we are solving them. And I don't think it's just by luck, but we have a President who can stand the social pressure to the change because change it's not easy."

Minister Tweah noted that although macroeconomy is a pre-condition to growth, it is not a sufficient condition for growth. This, he added, that the Weah-led is embarking on means to change the economy in a way to produce what he termed as "value-added".

He names agriculture, investment, good business climax including tourism as sectors that will help to add value to the economy.

"You see, many people are surprised by seeing the inflation rate moving from 30 percent coming to 11 percent. You know why they are surprised because they think it is luck, it is not luck. A significant of works have happened in the government in the last 18 months," Minister Tweah added.