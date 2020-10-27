Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Edo to Host Eagles Afcon Qualifier Against Sierra Leone

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has finally picked Benin as host city for next month's 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone.

According to NFF Assistant Director, Media, Ademola Olajire, the federation confirmed that the game will hold at the newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

It will be noted that the stadium was renovated ahead of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival.

The stadium is the first to acquire Video Assistant Referee (VAR) gadget, a facility bought by the Edo State government ahead of the sports festival.

In a related development, a former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, has urged the Super Eagles not to allow the recent crisis in the country affect their performance in the game against Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia top club, Al Nassr has announced the departure of Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa.

The club announced his departure after spending two years with the eight-time Saudi Professional League champions.

Musa, 28, is now a free agent and is reported to have parted ways with the club mutually as he hopes to continue with his professional career in Europe.