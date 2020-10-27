Zimbabwe: Hunger Feared If Zimbabwe Ignores Property Rights

27 October 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Ndabeni Mlotshwa

Bulawayo — The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Tribunal Rights Watch warned Zimbabwe would suffer further food insecurity if property rights were violated.

The warning came as the organisation held a property rights update meeting with farm title holders in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second capital, south of the country.

"As long as property rights remain elusive and the SADC Judgment is treated with contempt by the Zimbabwe Government and the Global Compensation Deed, the dire situation that Zimbabweans face will continue to persist," Ben Freeth, spokesperson for SADC Tribunal Rights Watch, stated.

He said the signing of the Global Compensation Deed brought bring into sharp focus the fundamental reason as to why Zimbabwe was food insecure, "lacking in agricultural production and financially bankrupt."

In July, the Zimbabwean government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed a US$3,5 billion compensation agreement with the country's dispossessed commercial white farmers.

Zimbabwe, then under the presidency of Robert Mugabe (now late) embarked on a land reform programme that saw more than 4 000 white commercial farmers dispossessed.

Some 7,7 million Zimbabweans, half the population, are food-insecure, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.