South Africa: Counting the Cost of Cheap, Easily Available Alcohol in South Africa

26 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Maurice Smithers

For hundreds of years under colonialism and apartheid, the 'dop' system made cheap wine available to farm workers in lieu of part of their wages. They did not buy it directly themselves - white farmers would buy the wine in large quantities for next to nothing and dispense it to those working for them. It saved the farmers money and enslaved the workers.

The consequences of this nefarious system - which is said to continue quietly in some places today, even though it has been legally outlawed - include widespread addiction to alcohol in affected communities and South Africa's unenviable position as the country with the highest incidence of Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder (FASD) in the world.

But, though the "dop" system is not as ubiquitous as it once was, cheap wine is still available in the form of the notorious "rooi proppies" - distinctive red-topped five-litre plastic containers - that even the unemployed can scrape together enough money to buy.

The damage to the health and well-being of the consumers of this replacement for "papsak" wine (an earlier cheap wine product that was supposedly banned in 2017) is not substantially different to that of the "beneficiaries" of the dop...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.