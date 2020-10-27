Namibia: Saints Complete Dominant Season

SAINTS completed another dominant season when they thrashed the X Team 18-1 in their final Bank Windhoek Men's Premier Indoor League match on Saturday.

That performance saw them completing an unbeaten league season, as they finished well ahead of the rest of the pack to win the Indoor League title for the third year in a row.

On Saturday, they took a while to break down the X Team's defence, but by the second quarter the writing was on the wall.

Cody van der Merwe gave them the lead from a short corner, while field goals by Damien Schütz and Fagan Hansen put them 3-0 up by the end of the first quarter.

They picked up the momentum in the second, going 8-0 up by half time, and maintained the pressure after the break to complete another impressive victory.

Liam Hermanus was their top scorer with seven goals, while Fagan Hansen scored six, Nico Neethling two, and Damien Schütz and Owen Hatton one each. Vialli Visagie scored a consolation goal for the X Team.

The X Team, however, recovered to beat BDO Wanderers 5-1 on Saturday evening. They took an early 2-0 lead after two field goals by Vialli Visagie, while Deon de Klerk made it 3-0 early in the second half.

Andre Lensen gave Wanderers hope with a field goal, but the X Team finished stronger, with Visagie completing his hat-trick, while Bertus de Klerk scored their fifth goal.

On Sunday, though, the X Team suffered a comprehensive 11-3 defeat to Old Boys, after trailing 4-2 at half time.

For Old Boys, Siyabonga Martins and Dylan Finch each scored four goals, and Ernst Jacobs three, while Vialli Visagie (two) and Albertus de Klerk scored for the X Team.

Saints finished the season on 45 points from 12 matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw against DTS, who came second on 40 points, while Windhoek Old Boys finished third on 29 points.

Saints scored 139 goals in total and conceded only 14, for a goal aggregate of +125 and an average victory per match of 11-1.

That completed another dominant season for Saints, who won seven of the ten league titles on offer in the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League.

Besides the Premier League, their men also won the Premier Reserve League and the Junior League, while Old Boys won the First League and Coastal Raiders the Second League.

Their women's premier league team also went through the season unbeaten, to win the title with 38 points from 10 matches, to finish well ahead of WOB on 26 points, while DTS came third on 16 points.

Saints' women also won the Premier Reserve League, the First League and the Junior League, while the only women's league they didn't win was the Second League, where DTS came out on top.

Fagan Hansen of Saints was the top goal scorer in the Men's Premier League with 36 goals, followed by Percy Barthram of DTS on 33 and Siyabonga Martins of Old Boys on 22 goals.

In the Women's Premier League, Saints produced the top three goal scorers, namely Azaylee Philander with 18 goals, Caitlin Gillies with 13 and Cele Wessels with eight goals.

The focus now shifts to the Outdoor Night League which will be run on a shortened format over the next month.

The first matches start on Wednesday evening at the WHS field, with Saints taking on Old Boys in men and women's Premier League matches, while Saints 1 take on Saints 2 in a women's first division match. At the WAP field, BDO Wanderers take on DTS in a Men's First Division match.