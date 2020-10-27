Namibia: City Centre Shooter Found Unfit for Trial

27 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

The man accused of carrying out a fatal shooting in a Windhoek office building in January last year has a mental illness and is not fit to stand trial, two psychiatrists have concluded after examining him.

Simataa Simasiku has schizophrenia, psychiatrists Reinhardt Sieberhagen and Lahija Hamunjela both state in reports filed at the Windhoek High Court.

Based on the reports - and despite objections from Simasiku, who insists he is well and able to stand trial - judge Christie Liebenberg yesterday ordered that Simasiku should be detained in a mental institution or prison until the president authorises his release. The effect of the order is that Simasiku faces detention indefinitely if his condition does not improve, or until a state mental health panel is satisfied he has recovered sufficiently to be released and the president decides to accept a recommendation for his release.

Simasiku (35) was due to be prosecuted on charges of murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a public place. All of the charges were based on a deadly shooting that took place at the offices of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, where Simasiku had previously been employed, on 28 January 2019.

A senior former colleague of Simasiku, Sarah Mwilima (51), was killed in the shooting in the City Centre building in Windhoek, while another Global Fund employee, Ester Nepolo, was shot in the neck and seriously injured. Nepolo has been left paralysed, deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef informed the judge yesterday.

Simasiku fled the scene after the shooting and drove to a police station in the city later during the same day, to report the shooting and hand himself and his firearm and ammunition over to the police.

He has been in custody since then.

Dr Sieberhagen concluded that Simasiku is suffering from delusions in which he is totally taken up, with no awareness that he is ill. He diagnosed Simasiku as having schizophrenia of a paranoid type and being in urgent need of treatment.

"He considers himself to be mentally normal," Sieberhagen stated. "His understanding of the wrongfulness of his deed is not entirely absent, but he has no concept of the gravity of what he has done."

Dr Hamunjela also stated that during his time under psychiatric observation Simasiku believed an intelligence service was controlling his behaviour and thoughts, and that it had connected his heart to a remote control device.

Simasiku was mentally unstable at the time of the incident and this made him incapable of appreciating the wrongfulness of his actions, Hamunjela concluded.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.