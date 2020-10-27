Namibia: Fleidl, Saunderson Win Windhoek Open Titles

Heiko Fleidl and Reese Saunderson clinched the senior men and women's singles titles at the Windhoek Open Table Tennis Championships which recently took place at the Wanderers hall.

In the men's competition, the veteran Theo Beukes of Eliminators Table Tennis Club provided the surprise of the tournament to progress to the semifinals, where he narrowly went down 3-2 to national team player Delton Dreyer of Hochland Acers Table Tennis Club. Fleidl, meanwhile, encountered fewer problems as he beat his Wanderers team mate Wayne Green in straight sets.

In the final, Fleidl showed great perseverance and used his experience to good effect to win the match by four sets to one to clinch the title.

In the women's singles competition the 18-year-old Reece Saunderson of Hochland Acers continued her fine form of late win the title and claim the number one ranking in Namibia.

She beat her team mate Khutsafalo Sekolokwane in an exciting semifinal, before beating the veteran Christa Mrozek of Wanderers in straight sets in the final.

Sekolokwane and the other losing semifinalist, Michelle de Koker of Hochland Acers both won bronze medals.

The tournament kicked off with the Open Doubles category where the veteran team of Rudi Saunderson and Theo Beukes caused a big upset to win the title after beating Fleidl and Green in straight sets in the final.

The event also saw the return of Beukes after a long absence from the sport, to secure his name on the doubles trophy, the BP Shield, for the tenth time.

In the absence of a women's doubles event, the national women's doubles pairing of Kaitlyn Beukes and Reese Saunderson participated in the Open Doubles tournament and beat a few male teams before clinching the bronze medal.

Rudi Saunderson and his daughter Reese then teamed up to win the mixed doubles category after a great comeback in the final. Their opponents, Wayne Green and Khutsafalo Sekolokwane won the first two sets, but the Saundersons rallied back to win the next three and take the match 3-2.

Heiko Fleidl and Christa Mrozek secured the bronze medal after beating Theo Beukes and Bregida George in the third-place play-off.