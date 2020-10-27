Nigeria: Hoodlums Loot Abuja NYSC Office

27 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Military and police have cordoned off the area and there have been shooting there.

Hoodlums in the satellite town of Kubwa, outside Abuja, are currently looting the NYSC office.

They began carting away mattresses, motorcycles and other households items since past 8.00a.m, a PREMIUM TIMES reporter in the area said.

The items are not believed to be part of the Coalition Against Covid (CACOVID) foodstuff that have been the target of looters nationwide since the Lekki toll gate shooting.

PREMIUM TIMES is on the ground ascertaining the facts.

Details soon...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

