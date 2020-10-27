Nigeria: How Ajaokuta Steel Company's Resuscitation'll Succeed - MAN

27 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Ewepu

Mining professionals, under the aegis of Miners' Association of Nigeria, MAN, have called on the Federal Government to carry them along in the planned resuscitation of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, ASCL.

This proposition is coming against the backdrop of the agreement reached between the Federal Government and the Russian government to commence the revival of the multi-billion naira steel plant.

National President of MAN, Kabir Kankara, who spoke to Vanguard, also harped on the need for government to give financial palliatives to operators in the mining sector, to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kankara, miners have great role to play in the revival of the steel company, due to their strategic position in the industry over the years.

He stated: "Government should fulfill its pledge to allow the Russians to come genuinely with good intention to resuscitate the steel industry. From our side, we can supply local raw materials for steel production, provided logistics and financial support are given to us.

"The steel industry is one of the key factors in the development stride and industrialisation of many countries, and we cannot do without the steel industry.

"By the time it comes alive and functional, it will go a long way in creating a safe haven for the economy to climb up both in infrastructure and job creation."

He also maintained that miners need intervention including equipment and logistics, geological activities, working capital, and others.

