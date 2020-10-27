Nigeria: 9ijakids Contents On Google Improve Children's Learning Culture

Educational Technology Company, 9ijakids, said its educational contents on the Search Engine platform, Google, are enhancing children's learning patterns.

According to the firm, its stories on the platform have so far been read for more than 11,000 times within weeks of publication.

It said it was able to achieve such traffic after it partnered with Google on a content-sharing deal.

The deal saw 9ijakids providing colourful, fun and educative stories for Google's early literacy app, 'Read Along', to engage children on the platform.

Vice President of Global Business Development and Co-founder of 9ijakids, Titi Adewusi, said that by partnering with Google, the organisation tend to advance its goal of bringing African stories to the global stage.

She said: "More importantly, we see this as an opportunity to support the delivery of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, an initiative set out to improve children's literacy skills.

"The partnership with Google is in line with 9ijakids' vision to leverage technology, digital content to help the African child acquire relevant skills needed to become leaders of tomorrow.

"We are sharing African stories and values with the rest of the world, Adewusi said.

As part of its efforts to contain COVID-19 spread, 9ijakids recently launched a safety game, 'Safety Checkup' to enhance children's safety against COVID-19 in schools.

Vanguard News Nigeria.