Zimbabwe: Inflation Led Salary Increments Spur Zimra Earnings

27 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The continuous salary increases to cushion employees from the unbearable inflationary pressures have seen Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's (ZIMRA) collections surpassing set targets by 27 % with salaried individuals emerging top revenue injectors among the taxed categories.

This comes at a time the country's annual inflation is hovering at around 659 %, having surpassed 800 % this year in what saw the massive erosion of workers' salaries whose earnings remained low in the face of price hikes.

In turn, employers are forced to keep adjusting salaries in a bid to cushion the workers, resulting in increases of Pay As You Earn Tax (PAYE) among other employee related deductions.

ZIMRA's third quarter report states that gross collections stood at $58.81 billion, translating to 31.19% above the targeted $44.83 billion.

After deducting refunds of $1.81 billion, net collections came down to $57 billion. This gives a positive variance of 27.16% against the target.

The report acknowledges the positive impact brought about by the salary increments under the Individuals Tax category.

"The Individuals Tax Revenue head recorded positive performance due to continuous salary adjustments and cost of living adjustments that employers offered to their employees to counter rising inflation," the report said.

Accordingly, individuals dominated the revenue list at 15.26%, Companies 14.63%, Excise Duty (14.17%), VAT on Local Sales 13.24% and VAT on Imports 13.08%.

From the Finance Ministry's stipulated target of $4.2 billion, a total $8.6 billion revenue was collected during the period under review registering a positive variance of 103%.

"Customs Duties, which are usually among the top five contributors, only contributed 9.40% due to the impact of the lockdown on imports: only food, medicines, protective clothing and machinery were being imported, and these were mainly either duty free or subject to duty rebates," the report said.

The authority exercised caution in granting tax incentives in the Mid Term Budget Review process as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was not yet clear enough.

"The need to maximise domestic revenue mobilisation in the given environment guided the level to which tax incentives could be granted when compared to what other nations could afford," said ZIMRA.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.