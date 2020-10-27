Zimbabwe: Govt Appeals for Donations to Revive Health Sector

27 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

With no drugs, no medical equipment and failure by government to fully remunerate its workers in public health institutions, Vice President and Health minister Constantino has appealed for donations from the international community and corporate world towards efforts to revive Zimbabwe's health sector.

Receiving a donation of three fully equipped ambulances from Redan Coupon (Pvt) Ltd in Harare on Monday, Chiwenga said his mission to revamp the health sector include the building of ambulance services that will include ground and air services to save lives in all communities countrywide.

The Redan donation worth R3.5 million included two minibus ambulances for Marondera and Masvingo Provincial Hospitals as well as a Toyota Land Cruiser for Gwanda Provincial hospital.

"As we appreciate this wholemark of corporate social responsibility exhibited by Redan Coupon Pvt Ltd, l am calling upon the international community, our brothers and sisters in the diaspora, development partners and the corporate world to contribute to this worthy cause," said Chiwenga.

The VP implored government workers to maintain the vehicles.

"I would like the beneficiaries of these ambulances to take good care of the vehicles and the equipment in order to appreciate the good intentions of those who have made this kind gesture.

"This donation will help the country overcome the challenges of poor ambulance services," added the VP.

Zimbabwe currently is experiencing several health sector challenges that have emanated from poor management of resources and corruption by officials although government says this has mainly been a result of western imposed sanctions.

Meanwhile, Redan (Pvt) Ltd Chief Executive Officer Tafadzwa Chigumbu also called upon government workers to work collectively in making sure the ambulances were not abused.

"This is a small donation that will save a life. This has been the motivation behind it. However, our greatest fear is the abuse of the ambulances by workers.

"Often, we have noticed that some of these vehicles are used to carry animals, farm produce and not serving their purpose in health institutions.

"As Redan, we appeal to those who will be using the equipment to respect the would be patients who need the ambulance services by taking good care of the vehicles, said Chigumbu.

