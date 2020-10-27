Ethiopia: Premier Visits Locust Affected Areas, Commences Road Project

27 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Bilal Derso

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed paid a visit to Were Babo Woreda of the South Wollo Zone of Amhara State, which is among the most severely affected areas in the country by the invasion of desert locust.

Stating that the desert locust swarm has caused a significant amount of crop losses in some parts of the country, the Premier

indicated that the government has executed several efforts over the past months to mitigate the impact. "And now as we are yet again confronted with a second round of invasion, various activities are being undertaken to control the invasion."

During the filed visit, Abiy learnt the farmer's immediate challenges and vowed that the government will support them.

In a related development, the PM commenced the construction of the Hayk-Bistima-Chifra asphalt road project in the Amhara State, budgeted at 2.1 billion Birr.

He said on the occasion that the 74km-long road, which is expected to become operational after four years, would provide a response to the needs of local communities.

The local communities on their part have the responsibility to support the project's timely execution and the youth in particular need to take the project as a good opportunity to acquire knowledge and skill, the Premier remarked.

