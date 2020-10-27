Botswana: Gaborone, Palapye Host Open Chess Championship

Gaborone — Botswana Open Chess Championship 2020, initially scheduled for independence holidays and later postponed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, has been rescheduled to October 30 to November 1.

In an interview, Botswana Chess Federation public relations officer, Kutlwano Tatolo indicated that the tournament would be held in two places; Palapye and Gaborone.

Tatolo said a total of 100 players were expected in Palapye while a maximum of 200 players would participate in Gaborone, adding that registration would be based on a first come first serve criteria.

The tournament sponsored by Debswana with P277 000 would be conducted in two places due to restricted numbers of people in a gathering.

In order to adhere COVID-19 protocols, she said they would use two rooms at Sahara Hotel in Palapye with each accommodating 50 players adding that in Gaborone, the meet would be held at University of Botswana, where they would use four rooms to each accomodate 50 players.

This year's tournament, she said would have only two categories; open and ladies section, adding that those who used to play in the prestige category would join the open section.

She noted that registration fee for open section was P150 and P100 for ladies section.

She indicated that there would be 15 prize winners in open section and only eight in ladies category.

Tatolo highlighted that first position winner in the open section would walk away with P5 000, gold medal and a trophy, second prize winner would get P4 000 and a silver medal, while third position winner would get P3 000 and a bronze medal.

For ladies section, she noted that the winner would get P3 500, a gold medal and a trophy, second position winner would pocket P2 500 and a silver medal, while third position winner would walk away with P2 000 and a bronze medal.

