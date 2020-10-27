Namibia: Unwrap - Kanibal Bows Out

27 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Jeoffrey Mukubi

After an illustrious ten-year tenure as one of Namibia's very own music guru's, the golden child of Namibian Hip-Hop and Rnb, has decided to call it quits. He did this via his social media platform and shocked many of his fans about his seemingly abrupt decision to stop making music.

"I've only told my closest friends - but exactly seven days ago, I made the decision to retire from being an active musician," he said.

"There are a lot of reasons but the main one is a series of events that led me to an existential crisis. I always told myself that the day it doesn't excite me anymore, I shall stop and not force it. That day arrived over a year ago; I just refused to accept it. I will continue to produce, perform and collaborate; I just won't be recording or releasing my own music anymore."

Many of his fans and friends commented under his post, some saying they understand what he means others outwardly expressing their frustration knowing he ultimately would not make music anymore.

One fan wrote: "You have made a huge contribution to the music industry; it was a pleasure working with you during your prime years. Thank you for the journey. Much love and respect."

Another fan wrote, "I'm super honoured to have been a part of your story. Thank you for everything you've done for the culture."

His decision stunned many fans, as his role in the Namibian music industry cannot be overstated.

He thanked everyone who contributed and supported his music through the years. In a Fresh FM article a few years ago, Kanibal said he never had a real definition of success and that his personal unwavering definition of success is property.

"Being able to provide a home for my family is the only thing. Before I own one, I have NOTHING - and after I acquire one, I shall need NOTHING more. Everything else is extra, he said."

This could be a testament to his legacy as he moves forward with his career. "If you supported me in ANY way, or collaborated with me, from the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU. The journey was AMAZING! Grateful," he wrote.

