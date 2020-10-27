Rwanda: Uwayezu Vows to Steer Rayon to Glory Days

FIDÈLE Uwayezu, the President-elect of Rayon Sports, has said that his priority is to turn the Blues into a dominant force in domestic and football respected club in the region.

To achieve the target, Uwayezu insists that his executive committee will stop at nothing in running the club as a serious business and putting forward transparency and accountability in all they do.

The newly elected committee will appoint an Executive Secretary and other technical staff to run the day-to-day activities of the club.

"Rayon has to be run professionally if the club is to prosper, and that is what we will strive to do every day during our four-year mandate," he said. "We have to build a team that consistently wins titles in the country and that can compete favourably in regional and continental competitions."

Rayon Sports' extraordinary general assembly to elect a new leadership team was held on Saturday, October 24, at Lemigo Hotel in Kigali.

"To be a top club, obviously we will need to be financially stable. We are grateful for the sponsors and partners we have today, but we will keep looking for more. When there is leadership and good management, that is a strong foundation for success."

He added: "We have one vision, and I have confidence that every member of the committee has the best interests of the club at heart. We will do our best to steer Rayon to glory days and make it a club the fans are proud of again."

Uwayezu takes over the club's reigns from Abdallah Murenzi who was serving as transitional president for the past 30 days following last month's dismissal of Sadate Munyakazi and his committee.

Former president Munyakazi was in office for only 14 months and left the club with an outstanding debt of over Rwf800 million, and Rwf200,000 cash on the club's bank account.