Rwanda: Volleyball - Rwandan Ruterana Elected As Zone V Chairman

27 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The second Vice President of Rwanda volleyball federation (FRVB), Fernand Sauveur Ruterana, has been voted as the president for confederation of African volleyball (CAVB) Zone V president for four-years.

Ruterana replaces compatriot and former FRVB president, Gustave Nkurunziza, who was in the position for four years.

Zone V is the biggest regional block in Africa volleyball with 12 countries; Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi, Tanzania and Somalia.

"There has been a lot of inefficiencies in the past that need fixing," said Ruterana.

"We will work to raise the level of volleyball - indoor and beach volleyball - in zone V and also prepare better for competitions. Empowering coaches and referees is another area that needs serious attention."

Ruterana, a retired player for now-defunct side Amasata volleyball club, is currently President of Kigali Volleyball Club.

Meanwhile, Moroccan Bochra Hajij has been elected as the new President of the Confederation of African Football (CAVB) for the next years.

